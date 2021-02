EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 23: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates in warm-ups prior to Game Three of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on September 23, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NHL has announced Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol list.

Stamkos missed Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury and was originally considered day-to-day. He did not practice on Friday.

He is the only Lightning player on the list.

Stamko has seven goals and 14 points in 11 games this season.