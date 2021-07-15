Stanley Cup tour to start in New Jersey with Lightning rookie Ross Colton

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) reacts after scoring on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Stanley Cup tour, which allows the winning players and coaches to spend one day with the cup, starts on Friday in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

That is the hometown of Tampa Bay Lightning rookie forward Ross Colton. He scored the one and only goal in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, essentially winning the series.

The cup will then visit Kevin Shattenkirk on Saturday, according to a Lightning official. While he is currently a defenseman with the Anaheim Ducks, he spent the previous season with the Lightning. He recorded 13 points on three goals and 10 assists in that Stanley Cup playoff run.

Shattenkirk could not properly celebrate with the cup after winning it in the Edmonton bubble in September of 2020 so now, he is finally getting that chance.

Although the entire tour has not been confirmed due to unforeseen but possible changes to the schedule, you can assume the other Lightning players from that season will also be seeing Lord Stanley. Those players include Cedric Paquette, Carter Verhaeghe, Alexander Volkov, Zach Bogosian, and Braydon Coburn.

The cup certainly has a hectic schedule. It is traveling from Montreal to New Jersey on Thursday.

It underwent some reconstructive surgery to fix a dent that occurred during the celebration at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa on Monday. The general manager of the Lightning joked the Stanley Cup suffered an “upper body injury” but, thankfully, it has fully recovered.