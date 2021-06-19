Stanley Cup Semifinals: Lightning hope to extend series lead against Islanders before returning home

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) controls the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to face the New York Islanders in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Below are the latest updates on the game:

SECOND PERIOD: Lightning 0 – Islanders 3

The Lightning struggled to keep the Islanders at bay during the second period.

New York’s Matt Martin, Mat Barzal, and Josh Bailey helped give the Islanders the lead heading into the final 20 minutes of Game 4.

FIRST PERIOD: Lightning 0 – Islanders 0

The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders remain scoreless following the first 20 minutes of Game 4.