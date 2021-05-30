Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tampa Bay Lightning faces Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) chase the puck during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

(AP) – Below is the latest information on the Tampa Bay Lightning-Carolina Hurricanes’ first playoff game in Round 2:

SECOND PERIOD: Tampa Bay Lightning – 1 vs Carolina Hurricanes – 0

Brayden Point strikes on a power play and gets the Lightning on the board.

POINTER ON THE POWER PLAY pic.twitter.com/W95sS0O4fi — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 30, 2021

What a shot by Heddy and Point takes it home! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sTGpb8f3FH — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 30, 2021

FIRST PERIOD: Tampa Bay Lightning – 0 vs Carolina Hurricanes – 0

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, first in the Central Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -109, Lightning -110; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning in game one of the Nhl second round. The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. In their last regular season matchup on April 20, Carolina won 4-1.

The Hurricanes are 36-12-8 against division opponents. Carolina ranks eighth in the league recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Lightning are 36-17-3 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is 10th in the NHL averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 24 goals and has 57 points. Martin Necas has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 48 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 25 assists. Alex Killorn has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.5 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 4.0 goals, 7.3 assists, 6.2 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Lightning: Barclay Goodrow: out (upper-body).