Stanley Cup Final set to begin Monday, Tampa to host with Game 7 win

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 2 of the team’s NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hockey League announced the first game of the Stanley Cup Final will be played on Monday, June 28.

The series will feature the Montreal Canadiens and either the Tampa Bay Lightning or the New York Islanders. Those two teams will battle in a Game 7 on Friday evening.

The first two games of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at either Amalie Arena, the home of the Lightning, or Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the home of the Islanders.

You can view the full schedule here: