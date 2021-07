MONTREAL, Quebec Canada (WFLA) – He only scored one goal in 16 postseason games but, on Monday night in Montreal, he doubled that statistic.

Barclay Goodrow, a forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning, tied the game in the second period. His teammate, Ryan McDonagh, passed him the puck as he skated, essentially, past the goal. He put it on his stick and Goodrow sent it sailing into the net.

Now, Goodrow has two goals and four assists in 17 postseason games.