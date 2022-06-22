TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to get their second straight Stanley Cup Final win on Wednesday night to keep hopes of a championship three-peat alive.

The Bolts host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final series Wednesday night. Tampa Bay also hosted Game 3 on Monday night, when the team bounced back from two losses on the road to beat the Avalanche 6-2. Tampa Bay will look to use that momentum, and home ice, in Game 4 before heading back to Denver on Friday for Game 5.

Coach Jon Cooper says after Game 2, the team had nowhere else to go but up. After the big win in Game 3, he wants the team to understand that they need move on and up and focus on the game at hand.

“One win is one win, but that’s in the past,” Cooper said in a press conference on Wednesday. “This group has had a really impressive run of just turning the page on whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

The head coach says it is important for the team to focus on what’s in front of them, and continue to build on the momentum they have right now.

“Yes, we bought ourselves another game of the series, but we need to continue to buy more and that would be by being more determined, even more than we were in Game 3,” he said.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh believes that confidence and accountability will help the team in winning.

“I think we’ve seen time and time again, just the process that we go about our business from day to day,” McDonagh says. “We’ve got a great sense of accountability and a great sense of being able to take criticism when it’s needed and how to respond from that.”

Puck drop for Game 4 at Amalie Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m.