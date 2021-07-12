Stanley Cup dented during Lightning championship celebrations

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman hoists the Stanley Cup during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions’ Boat Parade, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Stanley Cup will unfortunately be leaving Tampa albeit for a few days.

A Tampa Bay Lightning spokesperson confirmed the news to News Channel 8 late Monday evening.

In a bit of humor, the Stanley Cup will be traveling to Montreal for repairs. The Montreal Canadiens were defeated by the Lightning Stanley Cup final.

Bolts Jolts, a Lightning fan account on Twitter, posted a screengrab from a fan-shot video that showed Pat Maroon of the Lightning holding the damaged Cup.

There’s been no word on how the Cup was damaged.

This is not the first time the Cup has been damaged during player festivities. Back in 2008, the Stanley Cup was pushed off a table at Chris Chelios’s bar in Detroit as the Red Wings celebrated their championship.

The Lightning official said the Stanley Cup tour would not be delayed which is scheduled to begin next weekend.