Stanley Cup celebrations: Tampa hosting events to honor championship Lightning team

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Monday night in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, and the City of Tampa already has plans in place to honor the champions.

According to a news release from the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team will return to Tampa with the cup on Tuesday evening. The players will be able to reunite with their families for the first time since they entered the National Hockey League bubble at the end of July.

Players are expected to land in Tampa around 5 p.m. Their arrival will be followed by an on-ice celebration at Amalie Arena with their families, the Lightning staff and other VIPs.

The celebration with the public is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The City of Tampa and the Lightning have planned a boat parade and fan rally Wednesday evening. The news release from the city says both events will be socially distant.

The 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade is set to take place at 5 p.m. on the Hillsborough River. The parade will be followed by a Stanley Cup Champions Celebration at Raymond James Stadium that’s set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Free parking for the Raymond James Stadium event begins at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

Tickets to the Raymond James event are free but you need to claim your ticket online ahead of time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.