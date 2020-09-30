Stanley Cup celebrations: MacDill Air Force Base to honor Lightning with stadium flyover

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 refueling tanker, based at MacDill Air Force Base, flies over Tampa General Hospital Friday, May 15, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The tanker, from the 6th Air Refueling Wing, is making a pass over the area’s major medical centers in a homegrown salute to the COVID-19 first responders. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Tampa Bay Lightning will be honored with a flyover Wednesday during the team’s Stanley Cup Championship Celebration at Raymond James Stadium.

MacDill Air Force Space said they plan to kick off the celebration by flying a KC-135 Stratotanker over the stadium Wednesday night.

The aircraft will be loaded with Bolts flags before it launches from the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill. It’s expected to streak over the stadium around 7:30 p.m.

“We are honored to recognize the 2020 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay community,” said Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander. “Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning organization and their fans!”

Tampa is expected to honor the team with two events on Wednesday. A boat parade is being held along the Hillsborough River and the Tampa Riverwalk at 5 p.m. The celebration at Raymond James Stadium will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are sold out.

