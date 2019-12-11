Stamkos, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 2-1 win over Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Steven Stamkos (91) reacts after scoring a goal against Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay.

Evgenii Dadonov had the goal for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made a season-high 46 saves in his third straight start.

Stamkos gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead when he weaved his way through the defense in front and swept the puck in with 13:18 left in the first period.

Killorn made it 2-0 at 4:51 of the second when he grabbed a rebound and put the puck behind Bobrovsky.

Dadonov’s goal with two minutes remaining in the game cut it to 2-1.

The Panthers appeared to score when Brett Connolly deflected a shot from MacKenzie Weegar into the net with 8:51 to go in the third. It was initially ruled a goal but that was overturned when Connolly was called for a high stick.

NOTES: Lightning C Tyler Johnson missed his second game and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. … Panthers D Mark Pysyk and C Denis Malgin were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Panthers: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

