Stamkos skates with trainer after latest injury

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos, made an appearance alongside a trainer on Monday.

He did not skate with any of his teammates. They had been split into two training camp groups. However, Stamkos did use the ice in between those two sessions.

Stamkos suffered a lower body injury in Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan. This injury is not related to his core muscle injury, which required surgery in March.

The general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Julien BriseBois, said he expects Stamkos to be available when the Lightning start the round robin play on Aug. 3. Those games will determine the playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.

