Stamkos, Lightning to play Penguins in Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Washington. The Lightning won 2-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-3-1, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-0-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins +124, Lightning -146; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall with a 22-4-2 record at home a season ago. The Penguins scored 36 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall and 15-10-3 on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 180 total goals last season while collecting 299 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Pittsburgh won 6-2.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Kris Letang: day to day (health protocols), Mark Friedman: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.