Stamkos, Lightning to play Penguins in Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Washington. The Lightning won 2-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-3-1, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-0-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins +124, Lightning -146; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall with a 22-4-2 record at home a season ago. The Penguins scored 36 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall and 15-10-3 on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 180 total goals last season while collecting 299 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Pittsburgh won 6-2.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Kris Letang: day to day (health protocols), Mark Friedman: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

