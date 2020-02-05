Stamkos leads Lightning to 4-2 win over Golden Knights

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) loses the puck to a stick-check by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (AP) – Steven Stamkos tipped in his 24th goal of the season in the third period and led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and extended his streak of consecutive games without a regulation loss to 16 games, matching the franchise record set by Nikolai Khabibulin in 2002-03.

Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. Paul Stastny and Willilam Carrier scored for Vegas, which lost for just the second time in regulation in six games under new head coach Peter DeBoer. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 13 saves.