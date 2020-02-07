Stamkos, Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lift Lightning over Pens

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli. second from right, celebrates with teammates, including defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Tyler Johnson (9), after his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (AP) – Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov scored, Andre Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2.

Vasilevskiy improved to 15-0-2 in his past 17 starts to set a franchise record for consecutive games without a regulation loss.

Tampa Bay won its eighth consecutive game at home. Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won 18 of its past 21 games.

Stamkos and Kucherov each got their 25th goals of the season, with Kucherov scoring an empty-netter.

Evgeni Malkin and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray finished with 25 saves.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

