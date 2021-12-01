St. Louis Blues rally to beat Tampa Bay 4-3 in SO

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning’s Taylor Raddysh (16) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout and goalie Jordan Binnington rebounded from a rough start to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

St. Louis erased an early three-goal deficit and has won its last five against the Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Tampa Bay scored two goals in a team-record five seconds and jumped to a 3-0 lead after just 5:29 in a matchup between teams that have combined to win the past three NHL titles.

O’Reilly, Logan Brown and Ivan Barbashev scored for St. Louis in regulation.