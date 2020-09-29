LIVE NOW /
Sports stores open early amid high demand for Lightning Stanley Cup merch

Lightning

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Dicks Sporting Goods and other retailers across Tampa Bay are opening early Tuesday morning due to the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup.

Stores from Brooksville to St. Pete, Tampa to Sarasota, are opening up at 7 a.m. to give fans a chance to commemorate the championship game. One family showed up to the store at Westshore Mall at 6 a.m. to make sure they got their hands on the championship gear.

Fans are highly encouraged to get their gear via Dick Sporting Good’s contactless curbside pickup service. Championship gear is available online and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup.

