Several Tampa Bay Lightning players test positive for coronavirus, reports say

TAMPA, FL – APRIL 21: Pregame show before the New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning play Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 21, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay’s professional hockey team has been hit with a coronavirus outbreak, according to several reports.

The Sports Network in Canada broke the news Friday afternoon that the Tampa Bay Lightning had to “temporarily close its training facilities” after “multiple” players tested positive for COVID-19.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie says he believes “it’s three players and two staff” who tested positive.

The team in question is the Tampa Bay Lightning. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 19, 2020

ESPN also confirmed the outbreak through sources. They are reporting that other Lightning players and staffers are being tested. Once the results come in, the league and the team will figure out how to move forward.

The NHL is currently in Phase 2 of its return to play. Teams were recently allowed to open facilities to player workouts with small groups on the ice. The Lightning recently progressed from mainly conditioning to scrimmages. The next phase, set to begin July 10, will allow formal training camps to begin.

The Lightning organization is not the only one that has been hit by coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area. The Philadelphia Phillies confirmed an outbreak at their Clearwater facility on Friday. The team says five players and three staff members tested positive.

Shortly after news broke about the Lightning, ESPN’s MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported that the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin was shut down. Passan says a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

The Blue Jays player exhibiting the symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who recently had spent time with players in the Phillies’ minor leagues system, according to sources. He has been tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 19, 2020

WFLA has also confirmed an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tested positive for the virus. That coach and two other assistants are in quarantine.

Earlier this week, the University of South Florida confirmed two football players tested positive one week after voluntary on-campus athletic activities started.

NBA teams are set to arrive in Central Florida in the coming weeks to resume their season.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has spiked recently. A record 3,822 new cases were reported on Friday.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS: