Sending ‘Distant Thunder’ love: Tampa Bay Lightning prints fan tweets on hockey stick tape for players

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning added a whole new meaning to being a part of the “Distant Thunder” Wednesday morning ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team took some of the many kind words sent to Lightning players on Twitter to create their very own Tweet Tape.

On several rolls of hockey stick tape, players got the chance to read words of encouragement, thanks and love from Bolts fans all across the world as they suited up and prepared for their game.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning

“In a time where we can’t all be together, we hope you know your words are being read and appreciated,” the team said in a tweet.

A team spokesperson said it was the first time they, and possibly the first hockey team, to do something like this.

Not only did the players think it was really cool, but it looked like the printed virtual love came in handy. The Lightning beat the Blackhawks 4-2.

The Lightning will go on to face the Blackhawks again Saturday at 4 p.m.