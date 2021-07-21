Seattle Kraken select Yanni Gourde from Lightning in expansion draft

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without a key contributor of their back-to-back cup victories.

The Seattle Kraken selected Yanni Gourde during the expansion draft.

The Lightning exposed notable players including Gourde, Alex Killorn, Ondrej Palat, and Tyler Johnson for the Seattle expansion draft.

In 2021, Gourde scored 17 goals and 36 points over the course of 56 games. Gourde carries a cap hit of $5,166,666 for four more seasons.

Gourde was a successful playoff performer contributing 36 points in just 56 games.