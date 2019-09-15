Sale at Lightning Fan Fest brings joy to Tampa teen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted a Fan Fest on Sunday afternoon inside Amalie Arena. I visited the event and I found myself in the midst of a bustling sale.

“I was going through seeing what I could find,” 16-year-old Jonah Dunlap told me.

Jonah and the rest of the fans interested in the sale had to rummage through new items and old items relating to the sport of hockey. The old items had actually been used by the Tampa Bay Lightning players. Although those players did not need them anymore, the future stars of the sport would certainly return them to the ice.

“I found this nice goalie chest protector,” Jonah said.

He joined the ice hockey team at Freedom High School for the first time this year. He is a goalie.

“I have been needing one for a while,” he said referring to that chest protector. “I saw this and I said, ‘That is what I like right there!’”

Did his father approve of the purchase?

“I asked my dad and he said, ‘Okay but that is coming out of your allowance,’ and I said, ‘O.K.’ but it has been worth it,” Jonah said with a smile. “Someone has used this before and it just seems special.”

Jonah also told me he will wear it for his first game while keeping some words of wisdom in mind.

“I try my best and just keep focusing on what you need to do to succeed,” he said. “And, if you have a dream, just follow it.”