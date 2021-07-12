Ryan McDonagh played with broken hand during Lightning playoff run, Pat Maroon says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ryan McDonagh’s stellar performance during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second consecutive Stanley Cup championship series became even more impressive on Monday when a teammate revealed that he played through an injury.

Pat Maroon confirmed to WFLA on Monday that the defenseman played with a broken hand during the Lightning’s playoff run.

“Ryan’s not gonna say this right now but Ryan played through a broken hand all playoffs,” he said. “It’s pretty remarkable.”

Maroon revealed the information during an interview with WFLA’s Josh Benson in the middle of the championship boat parade. WFLA asked if Maroon thought this year’s championship win or last year’s was more difficult.

“I think this year was the hardest one by a long shot,” he said. “When you put the 56-game season… the way we battled and the way we went through adversity. The injuries – it was truly amazing.”

Maroon talked about the leaders on the team – including McDonagh, Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov.

“You know, they push the group and they kind of drive the bus for our team,” Maroon said.

When asked about his reputation as a player who is constantly grinding, McDonagh told WFLA that’s just how he was raised to play.

“Keep the puck out of your net, do whatever you can to win, love your teammates – and this group, like I talked about, so special,” McDonagh said. “We challenged ourselves there in the middle of the playoffs to make our mark here and no doubt we made it for sure.