Ryan McDonagh, Jan Rutta skating with Bolts again after missing month due to injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are skating closer and closer to a reunion with two of their defensemen.

Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta, who have both missed about one month due to injuries, are practicing with their teammates again. They skated with them on Wednesday and on Thursday.

“Those two guys are unbelievable players,” said Mitchell Stephens. “They are the reasons why we are winning so many hockey games.”

Kevin Shattenkirk spoke about them too.

“Two guys who obviously have been a huge part of our season so far this year,” he said, “a huge part of our locker room as well, just great to see smiles on their faces too. I think they feel like they have been out longer than they have been and, when you are an injured player, that is what it feels like but they have done a great job, obviously, of preparing themselves and I am fully confident that when they get back in the lineup they are going to be ready to go.”

McDonagh will not play in the game on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens but, according to Jon Cooper, “he might, he very well might” return to game action either this weekend or next week.

Rutta is further behind in the recovery process.

