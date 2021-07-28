Reports: Lightning’s Blake Coleman signs 6-year deal with Calgary Flames

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) acknowledges fans after coming back onto the ice after getting a victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions are reportedly losing another one of their players.

Right-wing Blake Coleman announced on Twitter “he couldn’t be more excited” in joining the Calgary Flame.

Couldn’t be more excited to join the #CofRed !! https://t.co/4UpnZnS1yZ — Blake Coleman (@BColes25) July 28, 2021

Coleman’s agent, Bartlett Hockey, said the 29-year-old signed a six-year $29.4 million deal.

While the Tampa Bay Lightning have yet to make an official statement, additional roster changes were expected with the limited cap space.

The free-agent initially arrived in Tampa ahead of the 2020 season in a trade with New Jersey,

He had three goals, eight assists, and 11 points during the 2020-2021 playoffs.