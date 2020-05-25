Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Report: NHL to move into ‘phase 2’ of plan to return to play

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) before an NHL hockey game Montreal Canadiens Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

(WFLA) – The National Hockey League is planning to move into “phase two” of its plan to return to play, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports, citing a memo sent to teams over the weekend, the league will soon allow players to train in small groups at team facilities, though no date for that was given.

The training is also “strictly voluntary.”

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays begin voluntary workouts at Tropicana Field

New protocols reportedly will allow for a maximum of six players to train at a team’s facility at once.

No coaches or other team personnel will be allowed on the ice, according to ESPN.

Players and staff who enter phase two will be tested for coronavirus two days prior to returning to action. ESPN reports players will be tested twice a week after and encouraged to take their temperatures daily.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss