Report: NHL to move into ‘phase 2’ of plan to return to play

(WFLA) – The National Hockey League is planning to move into “phase two” of its plan to return to play, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports, citing a memo sent to teams over the weekend, the league will soon allow players to train in small groups at team facilities, though no date for that was given.

NHL has informed clubs of the “Phase 2” for return to play, which will begin soon. Up to 6 players maximum on the ice at one time. No coaches present for workouts. Temperature checks at home and the rink are a couple of the main points. #TBLightning — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) May 25, 2020

The training is also “strictly voluntary.”

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays begin voluntary workouts at Tropicana Field

New protocols reportedly will allow for a maximum of six players to train at a team’s facility at once.

No coaches or other team personnel will be allowed on the ice, according to ESPN.

Players and staff who enter phase two will be tested for coronavirus two days prior to returning to action. ESPN reports players will be tested twice a week after and encouraged to take their temperatures daily.