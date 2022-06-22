TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ticket prices for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final at Amalie Arena in Tampa are starting at nearly $350, according to StubHub.

According to the website, ticket prices for Wednesday’s game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche start at $345.

The average price “is hovering around $890,” according to StubHub.

StubHub offered some tips to be a smart ticket buyer, including to never buy a ticket off the street, to use a trusted service, watch for illegitimate sites and more.

The Lightning are down 2-1 in the series, with their first win happening Monday at home in a 6-2 victory.