Red Wings earn elusive win over Lightning, 5-4 in shootout

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn (2) keeps the puck away from Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay 5-4 on Sunday, snapping the team’s 16-game losing streak against the Lightning in the regular season.

Fabbri opened the scoring in a similar fashion, beating goalie Curtis McElhinney on a breakaway in the first period as well.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and three assists for the Red Wings, who won despite blowing a 4-2 lead in the third period.

Brayden Point scored two goals for the Lightning, who beat NHL-leading Boston on Saturday before losing to a Detroit team with the league’s worst record.

LATEST STORIES: