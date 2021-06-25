PHOTOS: Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup semifinal championship win at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bolts are looking to go back-to-back.
The Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series on Friday night to secure their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in a row.
The Bolts won the Stanley Cup last year and will look to defend their title starting Monday when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena for Game 1.
The Lightning defeated the New York Islanders at home on Friday night with a final score of 1-0. Yanni Gourde scored the lone goal of the game in the second period.