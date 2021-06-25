PHOTOS: Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup semifinal championship win at Amalie Arena

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bolts are looking to go back-to-back.

The Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series on Friday night to secure their second Stanley Cup Final appearance in a row.

The Bolts won the Stanley Cup last year and will look to defend their title starting Monday when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena for Game 1.

Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning pose for a photo with the Prince of Wales trophy after defeating the New York Islanders during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, left, and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save on a shot by the New York Islanders during the third period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and his teammates shake hands with New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey, front right, and his teammates after Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa won the final game 1-0. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning players celebrate after defeating the New York Islanders in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with center Anthony Cirelli (71) after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the second period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot attempt by New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Friday, June 25, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The Lightning defeated the New York Islanders at home on Friday night with a final score of 1-0. Yanni Gourde scored the lone goal of the game in the second period.