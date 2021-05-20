Panthers top Lightning 6-5, Lightning hold 2-1 series lead

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with the bench during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – The Lightning lost a hard-fought Game 3 full of offensive chances that featured 11 goals with 11 different goal scorers!

Ryan Lomberg was the hero scoring the game-winning goal as the Panthers beat the Lightning 6-5 on Thursday night to take their first game in the Central Division first-round playoff series.

Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning started off cold in the first period with the Panthers taking a 2-0 lead. But stormed back in the second period scoring five goals in the period on 17 shots making it 5-3.

But the reigning Stanley Cup champions couldn’t put the Panthers away, yielding a power-play goal to Patric Hornqvist and Gustav Forsling’s equalizer with 3:07 remaining.

The Lightning’s loss was the first time this season the bolts lost a game when leading after the third period.

The game featured a capacity sellout of 9,508 fans at Amalie Arena. The team’s first home playoff game since April 12, 2019.

Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena at 12 p.m.