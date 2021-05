Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (91) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Florida Panthers on Monday evening clinching the third seed in the Discover Central division.

The win gives the Panthers home-ice advantage in the upcoming first-round playoff series between the intrastate rivals.

The Sunshine State foes have faced each other eight times this season with the Panthers holding the series advantage five to three.

The NHL playoff schedule is expected to be released later this week.