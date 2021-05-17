Panthers forward Sam Bennett suspended 1 game for hit on Lightning forward Blake Coleman

SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) – The NHL Department of Player Safety flagged a hit on Blake Coleman in the first playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers on Sunday and, on Monday afternoon, it shared its decision.

Sam Bennett, a forward for the Panthers, has been suspended for one game for boarding.

The hit on Coleman occurred with about eight minutes remaining in the third period. Bennett slammed Coleman into the boards, serving a two-minute penalty for charging.

The department shared video of the incident on its Twitter stating, “Bennett approaches with speed from a distance and, despite having seen nothing but Coleman’s numbers for some time, hits through Coleman’s back with force driving him dangerously into the boards. This is boarding.”

Florida’s Sam Bennett has been suspended for one game for Boarding Tampa Bay’s Blake Coleman. https://t.co/sQgkaojSGh — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 17, 2021

Jon Cooper, the head coach of the Lightning, referred to the hit as “predatory.”

“That was a tough one to watch,” he said, “just happy that Coleman is OK.”