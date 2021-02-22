Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) reaches as Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.

Palat, Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who were shut out in each of their first two matchups with the Hurricanes this season.

Stamkos got the Lightning on the board early in the second. Palat picked up his seventh goal when he poked his own rebound off the skates of Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei and goalie James Reimer before it went into the net.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss