One win away: Lightning look to bring home Stanley Cup in Game 5 against Stars

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to bring home the Stanley Cup after a final series of just five games.

The Bolts pulled off a thrilling and controversial win over the Dallas Stars in overtime of Game 4 Friday night, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Fans are anxious to see if the Lightning will be able to keep the momentum and finish the series Saturday or if the Stars will force a Game 5.

Tampa Bay will again be without Captain Steven Stamkos when they take the ice in Edmonton Saturday. Stamkos scored a goal in Game 3 during his brief and only appearance in the series.

Hours ahead of the game, Thunder Alley outside Amalie Arena was already packed with fans getting ready for a socially-distanced watch party. A limited amount of season ticket holders have been allowed entrance to the arena to watch inside.

Game 5 is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it on WFLA News Channel 8.

This story will have live updates throughout the game. Check back after the puck drops.

