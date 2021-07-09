Nikita Kucherov signs with Bud Light following ‘epic press conference’

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is living the dream.

He now is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and just became a spokesperson for Bud Light following an epic press conference.

Following the Bolts Game 5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Kucherov showed up for the Zoom session with reporters shirtless and drinking a beer where he went on a rant about Vezina Trophy voters and Montreal Canadiens fans.

Bud Light says the terms of the contract are simple: Bud Light will ensure Kucherov and his teammates continue having a legendary championship celebration by supplying all of the beer for the team at the Lightning’s Stanley Cup Parade on Monday.

“After my Stanley Cup championship press conference, how could Bud Light not sign me onto their team,” said Nikita Kucherov. “I am excited to be part of the Bud Light team and can’t wait to celebrate our back-to-back championship with Lightning fans next week…with some free Bud Light.”

Kucherov had 32 points to join Mario Lemieux as the only players to lead the postseason in scoring two years in a row.

If you wanna join Kucherov and the rest of the Lightning in celebrating. Bud Light is giving away a free 12-pack to fans in Florida as part of the company’s Playoff Beerds promotion.