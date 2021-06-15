Nikita Kucherov makes highlight-reel pass to Palat for go-ahead goal

Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – I refer to him, at least since his most recent assist, as a magician on skates.

Nikita Kucherov has an uncanny ability to find his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates in the chaos that is hockey.

He essentially had a breakaway in the second period of Game 2 against the New York Islanders but, instead of shooting, he held the puck. I actually heard a disgruntled fan shout, “Shoot it!”

Kucherov spun in a circle to protect the puck, he stopped to quickly change direction, and, then, he hit an incoming Ondrej Palat. Palat took care of business giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead in the game.

Kucherov has 16 assists in 13 games this postseason and, ladies and gentlemen, he is far from finished.

