Nikita Kucherov makes highlight-reel pass to Palat for go-ahead goal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – I refer to him, at least since his most recent assist, as a magician on skates.
Nikita Kucherov has an uncanny ability to find his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates in the chaos that is hockey.
He essentially had a breakaway in the second period of Game 2 against the New York Islanders but, instead of shooting, he held the puck. I actually heard a disgruntled fan shout, “Shoot it!”
Kucherov spun in a circle to protect the puck, he stopped to quickly change direction, and, then, he hit an incoming Ondrej Palat. Palat took care of business giving the Lightning a 2-1 lead in the game.
Kucherov has 16 assists in 13 games this postseason and, ladies and gentlemen, he is far from finished.