NHL sets date for training camps to begin

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will soon be back on the ice after the National Hockey League and the player’s association reached an agreement on resuming formal training camps.

The NHL announced Thursday that formal training camps will open on Friday, July 10, “provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play.”

The @nhlpa and the @nhl today announced that formal training camps will open on Friday, July 10! 🗓https://t.co/Ep9snIfhDh — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 11, 2020

The opening of training camps marks Phase 3 of the NHL’s plan to resume play. It will only include the 24 teams who are resuming play after the league paused its season on March 12.

The NHL announced last month it would allow teams to return in a “modified competitive format” later this summer. Regular season games scheduled from March 12 through April will not be played. Instead, the plan will see the 12 top teams in each conference to compete for the Stanley Cup.

The Bolts are currently second in the NHL’s Atlantic Division, so are included in the 24 teams returning to play.

The statement from the NHL and the NHLPA says the length of the training camps and the start date for resuming play – Phase 4 – will be determined later.