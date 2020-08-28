NHL releases updated schedule for Lightning-Bruins series

Lightning

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with center Patrice Bergeron (37) after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) watches during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -The Tampa Bay Lightning will resume games against the Boston Bruins this weekend.

The NHL had postponed the second-round Stanley Playoff Series for players to protest racial injustice in light of the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

On Friday, the NHL released an updated schedule for the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.

The Bolts Game 4 matchup against the Bruins will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

The full updated schedule is as follows:

  • Game 4: Saturday, August 29, 12 PM – NBC, 98.5 The Sports Hub
  • Game 5: Monday, August 31, 7 PM – NBCSN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
  • Game 6: Wednesday, September 2, TBD
  • Game 7: Thursday, September 3, TBD

