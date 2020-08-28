NHL releases updated schedule for Lightning-Bruins series

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -The Tampa Bay Lightning will resume games against the Boston Bruins this weekend.
The NHL had postponed the second-round Stanley Playoff Series for players to protest racial injustice in light of the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
On Friday, the NHL released an updated schedule for the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup.
The Bolts Game 4 matchup against the Bruins will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.
The full updated schedule is as follows:
- Game 4: Saturday, August 29, 12 PM – NBC, 98.5 The Sports Hub
- Game 5: Monday, August 31, 7 PM – NBCSN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
- Game 6: Wednesday, September 2, TBD
- Game 7: Thursday, September 3, TBD
LATEST STORIES:
- Cultured Books
- Tampa General’s Transplant Center
- Breakthrough Treatment for ED with no Pills
- Tommy Bahama
- Top Toys for Summer