TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lightning may not know their opponent just yet, but they know their Eastern Conference Final series will start on the road Wednesday, June 1.

The National Hockey League released the Eastern and Western Conference Final schedules Friday evening, with the dates and times set for all seven games of the Lightning’s series:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 1, 8:00 p.m. ET Lightning at Hurricanes/ Rangers, ESPN

Game 2: Friday, June 3, 8:00 p.m. ET Lightning at Hurricanes/ Rangers, ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, June 5, 3:00 p.m. ET Hurricanes/ Rangers at Lightning, ESPN

Game 4: Tuesday, June 7, 8:00 p.m. ET Hurricanes/ Rangers at Lightning, ESPN

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, June 9, 8:00 p.m. ET Lightning at Hurricanes/ Rangers, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, June 11, 8:00 p.m. ET Hurricanes/ Rangers at Lightning, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 14, 8:00 p.m. ET Lightning at Hurricanes/ Rangers, TBD

The Lightning, who have now won six straight playoff games, swept their second round series with the Florida Panthers on Monday, May 23, so they will have more than a week between games.

As for the Western Conference Final, that series will begin either Tuesday, May 31 or Thursday, June 2. It will feature the Edmonton Oilers against either the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues.