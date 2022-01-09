NHL postpones Lightning-Devils game due to COVID-19 issues

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hockey League has delayed two games this week due COVID-19 issues, according to a Sunday press release.

The NHL said that COVID-19 related issues affected the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers.

This led to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game with the New Jersey Devils, originally scheduled for Monday, to be postponed.

The Oiler’s game with the Ottawa Senators was rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

The date for the Lightning game at Prudential Center will be released later.