Newest member of Tampa Bay Lightning talks about being traded from San Jose

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Barclay Goodrow skated with the San Jose Sharks in a loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

After the game, he piled onto a bus with his teammates and, when he got off of the bus, he realized he had stepped into enemy territory. The City of Brotherly Love, the home of the Philadelphia Flyers, surrounded him.

He went to bed as a Shark and he got out of bed as a Shark, participating in a workout with the team on Monday morning.

Then, on Monday afternoon, the general manager paid him a visit.

“At around 2 p.m., Doug Wilson came to see me in my hotel room and told me the news,” Goodrow told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley on Tuesday morning. “And it was a lot of mixed emotions. I have been with those guys for a lot of years so it was tough saying goodbye but it makes it a lot easier when you are coming into an organization like this, the talent they have, the group of guys, the culture they have here so it is really exciting.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Goodrow, a feisty center, as well as a third-round draft pick from the Sharks for Anthony Greco and a first-round draft pick.

Goodrow hopped on a plane from Philadelphia to Tampa on Monday night arriving in the Sunshine State after midnight.

“I am doing really well,” he said following the morning skate. “The adrenaline will definitely be flowing tonight so I am looking forward to it.

Goodrow, who entered the league with the Sharks in 2014, has 8 goals and 16 assists this season. Those numbers are his best numbers as an NHL player.

He admitted he was shocked by the trade but he is happy to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“If I could have picked one team to come to,” said Goodrow, “it definitely would have been these guys.”

LATEST LIGHTNING NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

America's first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island"

Sneak peek at Solar Vortex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneak peek at Solar Vortex"

HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history"

2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry"

Acrobats show trick secrets behind the scenes at 'Circus Sarasota'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Acrobats show trick secrets behind the scenes at 'Circus Sarasota'"

Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful 'Crosswalks to Classroom'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful 'Crosswalks to Classroom'"

Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody"

Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors"

Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Louisiana dogs in custody at Humane Society of Tampa Bay"

You've Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity

Thumbnail for the video titled "You've Got (no) Mail: how change of address fraud can easily steal your identity"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss