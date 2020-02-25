Newest member of Tampa Bay Lightning talks about being traded from San Jose

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Barclay Goodrow skated with the San Jose Sharks in a loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.

After the game, he piled onto a bus with his teammates and, when he got off of the bus, he realized he had stepped into enemy territory. The City of Brotherly Love, the home of the Philadelphia Flyers, surrounded him.

He went to bed as a Shark and he got out of bed as a Shark, participating in a workout with the team on Monday morning.

Then, on Monday afternoon, the general manager paid him a visit.

“At around 2 p.m., Doug Wilson came to see me in my hotel room and told me the news,” Goodrow told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley on Tuesday morning. “And it was a lot of mixed emotions. I have been with those guys for a lot of years so it was tough saying goodbye but it makes it a lot easier when you are coming into an organization like this, the talent they have, the group of guys, the culture they have here so it is really exciting.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired Goodrow, a feisty center, as well as a third-round draft pick from the Sharks for Anthony Greco and a first-round draft pick.

Goodrow hopped on a plane from Philadelphia to Tampa on Monday night arriving in the Sunshine State after midnight.

“I am doing really well,” he said following the morning skate. “The adrenaline will definitely be flowing tonight so I am looking forward to it.

Goodrow, who entered the league with the Sharks in 2014, has 8 goals and 16 assists this season. Those numbers are his best numbers as an NHL player.

He admitted he was shocked by the trade but he is happy to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“If I could have picked one team to come to,” said Goodrow, “it definitely would have been these guys.”

