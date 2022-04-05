TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals with 54, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2.

Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games. completed his seventh career hat trick from the slot to give Toronto a 5-2 lead at 7:08 of the third.

The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points during a 10-game point streak.

He also recorded his sixth straight multi-point game as the Maple Leafs took a two-point lead over Tampa Bay and Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division.