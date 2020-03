Auston Matthews scored his 47th goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1.

William Nylander also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two assists for the Leafs. Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 stops.