Mathieu Joseph scores in overtime, Lightning beat Kings 3-2

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7, center,) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) and left wing Ross Colton (79) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mathieu Joseph scored with 1:35 left in overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves to win his 62nd game in 2021 regular-season and playoff games, tying Marc-Andre Fleury’s 2009 NHL record for a calendar year set with Pittsburgh.

The Lightning also got goals from Victor Hedman and Taylor Raddysh.

Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos had an assist and is one point away from becoming the 118th player to reach 900 points. Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson scored, and Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots for the Kings,

