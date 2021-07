FILE – Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) sets up during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa, Fla., in this Wednesday, June 30, 2021, file photo. Maroon would become the fourth player in NHL history and first since 1964 to win the Stanley Cup three seasons in a row as long as the Tampa Bay Lightning finish off the Montreal Canadiens in the final. The St. Louis native helped his hometown Blues win the Cup in 2019 for their first title in franchise history and was with the Lightning when they won last fall in the bubble. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Patrick Maroon of the Tampa Bay Lightning is on verge of history.

He would become the fourth player in NHL history and first since 1964 to win the Stanley Cup three seasons in a row with two different teams.

Maroon would be the first player to accomplish that since the expansion era began in 1967.

The St. Louis native helped his hometown Blues win the Cup in 2019 for their first title in franchise history.

He was with the Lightning when they won last fall.