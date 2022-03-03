Malkin has goal, 2 assists as Penguins beat Lightning 5-1

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper reacts to the officials after being ejected from the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, Tristan Jarry made 20 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper was given a game misconduct for arguing with officials with 53.7 seconds remaining in the second period after the Lightning received an extra minor penalty stemming from a scrum.

Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel had the other Pittsburgh goals as the Penguins improved to 19-6-3 on the road.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored for the Lightning.

