Live Game 5 updates: Lightning look to repeat as Stanley Cup champions on home ice

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94) skates off the ice as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is greeted by teammates after the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won 3-1. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have their second opportunity to win the Stanley Cup for a second straight season when they play the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

The Canadiens avoided being swept in the best-of-7 series with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 in Montreal on Monday.

The Lightning are 6-0 in games following a loss in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have not lost two postseason games in a row since they were swept in four games by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round (14-0).

The Canadiens are 4-0 when facing the end of a playoff series. They won Games 5, 6 and 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round after trailing that series.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have the chance to win the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since 2015. A feat that hasn’t been done since the Chicago Blackhawks did it by defeating the Lighting in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are hoping to become only the fourth team in NHL history to force Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final after losing the first three games, the last being the New Jersey Devils against the Los Angeles Kings in 2012. Only the 1942 Maple Leafs ended up winning the Stanley Cup.

The biggest key to game 5 could be the first goal of the game. The team that has scored the first goal has won all four games in the series. In the playoffs, the Canadiens are 12-2 when they score first and 1-6 when they don’t. The Lightning are 15-2 when scoring first and 0-5 giving up the first goal of the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.