EDMONTON, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning, with the assistance of both Brayden Point and Alex Killorn, will try to rebound from a Game 3 loss to the New York Islanders.
Despite losing 5-3, the Lightning still lead the series 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
FIRST PERIOD:
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Live Game 4 updates: Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders
- Tampa Bay bars prepare to reopen Monday at 50% capacity
- #CancelNetflix trends over claims ‘Cuties’ film sexualizes children
- PHOTOS: Some NFL players kneel or remain in locker room during anthem
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 8 new deaths, 2,423 new cases