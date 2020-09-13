Live Game 4 updates: Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) before an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

EDMONTON, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning, with the assistance of both Brayden Point and Alex Killorn, will try to rebound from a Game 3 loss to the New York Islanders.

LET'S GO BOLTS! The @TBLightning game is underway now on News Channel 8. Let us know where you are watching the game from in the comments below ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/DY0U7YAIDu pic.twitter.com/HxHJJvdyy1 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 13, 2020

Despite losing 5-3, the Lightning still lead the series 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

FIRST PERIOD:

the Lightning are skating in their 1st PP – they were 1 for 1 on the PP in Game 3 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 13, 2020

a beautiful pass by Kucherov that led to a shot on goal – he is in a three way tie for the most assists in these playoffs with 17 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) September 13, 2020

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: