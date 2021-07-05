Live Game 4 updates: Lightning look to sweep Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final without Alex Killorn

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JULY 02: Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Game Three of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Bell Centre on July 02, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning could clinch a back-to-back championship Monday night on the road in Canada.

The Bolts, holding onto a 3-0 series lead, face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 Monday in Montreal. The Lightning won Game 1 and Game 2 on home ice at Amalie Arena, and won Friday’s Game 3 win in Montreal.

Live game updates:

8:10 p.m.:

Alex Killorn will not play for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4. Mathieu Joseph will be in the lineup instead.

8 p.m.:

Puck drop for Game 4 is expected soon in Montreal. You can watch the game on WFLA.

A win on Monday night would secure the championship for the Bolts for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup last year in a six-game series against the Dallas Stars.

According to the Associated Press, the Lightning would be just the second team to win consecutive titles in the NHL since the league’s salary-cap era started in 2005. The first team to accomplish back-to-back championships was the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

If the Lightning win Monday in Game 4, it would also mark the first Stanley Cup Final sweep since 1998 – and the 21st overall sweep in final history, according to the AP.

Game 4 is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on WFLA News Channel 8.

This story will have live updates throughout Game 4.