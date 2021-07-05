Live Game 4 updates: Lightning look to sweep Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final without Alex Killorn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning could clinch a back-to-back championship Monday night on the road in Canada.
The Bolts, holding onto a 3-0 series lead, face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 Monday in Montreal. The Lightning won Game 1 and Game 2 on home ice at Amalie Arena, and won Friday’s Game 3 win in Montreal.
Live game updates:
8:10 p.m.:
Alex Killorn will not play for the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4. Mathieu Joseph will be in the lineup instead.
8 p.m.:
Puck drop for Game 4 is expected soon in Montreal. You can watch the game on WFLA.
A win on Monday night would secure the championship for the Bolts for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup last year in a six-game series against the Dallas Stars.
According to the Associated Press, the Lightning would be just the second team to win consecutive titles in the NHL since the league’s salary-cap era started in 2005. The first team to accomplish back-to-back championships was the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
If the Lightning win Monday in Game 4, it would also mark the first Stanley Cup Final sweep since 1998 – and the 21st overall sweep in final history, according to the AP.
Game 4 is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on WFLA News Channel 8.
This story will have live updates throughout Game 4.