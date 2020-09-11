Live Game 3 updates: Lightning look to take a 3-0 series lead without Killorn vs Isles

TAMPA (AP/WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be minus Alex Killorn and could also be missing leading playoff scorer Brayden Point for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference final series against the New York Islanders on Friday at 8 p.m.
The NHL suspended Killorn for one game for his blindside hit on Brock Nelson in Game 2 on Wednsday. And coach Jon Cooper was unable to provide an update on Point’s status after he did not return early in the second period of Tampa Bay’s 2-1 win.
The Lightning lead the series 2-0.
The Islanders responded from an 8-2 series-opening loss, but were left stunned in allowing Nikita Kucherov to score the decisive goal with 8.8 seconds left in regulation.