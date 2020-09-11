Live Game 3 updates: Lightning look to take a 3-0 series lead without Killorn vs Isles

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev (98) and Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrate a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA (AP/WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be minus Alex Killorn and could also be missing leading playoff scorer Brayden Point for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference final series against the New York Islanders on Friday at 8 p.m.

The NHL suspended Killorn for one game for his blindside hit on Brock Nelson in Game 2 on Wednsday. And coach Jon Cooper was unable to provide an update on Point’s status after he did not return early in the second period of Tampa Bay’s 2-1 win.

The Lightning lead the series 2-0.

The Islanders responded from an 8-2 series-opening loss, but were left stunned in allowing Nikita Kucherov to score the decisive goal with 8.8 seconds left in regulation.

