EDMONTON, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are searching for their second win in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Lightning defeated the New York Islanders in the first game by a score of 8-2 but the Lightning know they can not underestimate the pesky Islanders.

The second game of this series is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.